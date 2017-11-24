Delhi crime data: Sharp drop in major crime figures in 2016, northeast district improves

Of the 12 districts, Northeast saw a drastic decrease in incidents of crime last year. Of the 12 districts, Northeast saw a drastic decrease in incidents of crime last year.

The capital saw a decline of 28% in major crimes reported last year as compared to 2015, according to the latest data published by the NGO, Praja Foundation. In 2015, a total of 1,07,872 crimes were reported as compared to 77,744 in 2016. The data has been compiled from 12 districts of Delhi. New districts that were added in 2017 are not included in the study.

Cases of rioting saw a major decline — 92 instances were reported in 2016 as compared to 179 in 2015. Fewer cases of burglary, theft and robbery were also reported in 2016 as compared to the previous year. However, molestation and chain snatching incidents saw a slight increase in 2016 — by 1% and 3% respectively — as compared to the previous year.

Of the 12 districts, Northeast saw a drastic decrease in incidents of crime last year. In 2015, the district saw the highest number of cases under murder, rape and molestation, among others. However, in 2016, the district only reported the highest number of cases under ‘attempt to murder’ as compared to other districts.

Consider this:

*Cases of kidnapping/abduction decreased from 1,338 to 969 in Northeast district

*Cases of robbery/dacoity decreased from 2,006 to 856

*Cases of rioting decreased from 62 to 12

*Cases of molestation decreased from 679 to 535

The report also highlighted the shortage of around 3,800 police personnel in 165 police stations across Delhi.

The report included a safety survey, for which it interviewed 24,301 people. As per the survey, 50% said they don’t feel safe in the city.

Delhi Police spokesperson Depender Pathak said police have gone back to the basics — street patrolling, emphasis on lower-level constabulary to increase police presence on streets, following up on the criminals out on bail and ease of registering complaints — which has resulted in a decrease in heinous crimes.

On the decline in robbery cases, Pathak said, “Earlier, we used to have a 58-59% workout rate in robbery cases. Now, it is almost 80%.” He also said police have been very strict when it comes to errant personnel. In cases where police have been found violating the law, strict action has been taken, he said.

Acknowledging the rise in theft cases reported, he said: “This is because we have now provided the facility of registering complaints electronically, through e-FIR facility.”

On shortage of staff, Pathak said, “There is staff shortage in every department. However, Delhi Police is on a massive recruitment drive and we should be able to make progress in the next six months.”

