Delhi: Crime common, working at park an ordeal, says guards at Rohini’s Japanese Park

Security guards deployed at Japanese Park in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar, where two boys were stabbed to death on Tuesday night, said petty crime and thefts were a common occurrence on the premises. They added that many of them have been beaten up by drug addicts and hooligans and forced to open the gates.

Heerpal, a security guard deployed at gate number 4, told The Indian Express that he does not want to guard the park anymore. “Four days ago, five persons came to the park and asked me to open the gate. When I said the park was closed and asked them to come during the day, they beat me up. They fled after I shouted for help. I have requested my employers to put me on duty at some other place,” he said.

Heerpal added that no security guard wanted to be deployed at the park due to the increasing crime rate. “Theft and snatching is very common, even during the day. Many visitors have become victims of mobile and chain snatching incidents,” he said.

According to sources, the park has four gates and nine guards take turns doing an eight-hour shift each day.

They added that as a precautionary measure, only one gate is kept open for visitors. Sources also said a daily announcement is made post 6 pm for visitors to vacate the park. Residents said the park is mostly frequented by couples and those out for a morning walk.