Delhi court summons US woman ‘raped’ in Delhi

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Paharganj police station alleging that she had come to Delhi in May 2013, and booked a room at a hotel there. The woman had met the accused — who was running an NGO — in Rishikesh. The woman had lodged a complaint at the Paharganj police station alleging that she had come to Delhi in May 2013, and booked a room at a hotel there. The woman had met the accused — who was running an NGO — in Rishikesh.

A city court has summoned a US national, who was allegedly raped at a city hotel in Paharganj area in 2013, to join the hearing as a prosecution witness on November 10.

Hearing the case, Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar-II framed charges against the accused, Raghuvanshi, who is in his 40s and is out on bail, for the alleged offences of rape and causing hurt by means of poison under the IPC. The judge fixed a date on November 10 after the prosecution cited central government guidelines for giving at least 10 months of time in “facilitating” serving of summons to such witnesses.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Paharganj police station alleging that she had come to Delhi in May 2013, and booked a room at a hotel there. The woman had met the accused — who was running an NGO — in Rishikesh.

She had alleged that the accused came to her room at the hotel with food and cake to celebrate her birthday. He also offered her alcoholic drinks after which she fell asleep and when she woke up, she noticed several marks on her body and discovered that she had been raped, the woman had alleged.

The counsel for the accused had argued that no offence of rape was prima facie made against the man. He said that there was no medical or forensic evidence to prove that the woman was raped by the man and there was a delay of two years in reporting the matter to the police.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App