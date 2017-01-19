Delhi court summons DCW chief Swati Maliwal over ‘illegal appointments’

DCW chief Swati Maliwal DCW chief Swati Maliwal

A city court Wednesday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed against DCW chief Swati Maliwal and issued summons to her in an alleged case of irregularities in appointments to the women’s rights panel. Maliwal has been asked to appear before the court as an accused on February 6.

“After examining the material placed before this court, which includes the FIR, statements of the witnesses and documents, I am of the opinion that there is sufficient material and evidence to take cognizance of offences under Section 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Special Judge Hemani Malhotra.

The ACB had filed a chargesheet against Maliwal for commission of offence under Section 13(1)(d) (by corrupt or illegal means, obtains any pecuniary advantage) and 13(2) (public servant who commits criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act.

Public prosecutor Atul Kumar Shrivastava told the court that the investigation revealed that the remuneration amount was hiked “in a whimsical manner, thereby granting undue pecuniary benefits to the close associates of Maliwal and those connected to the AAP.”

The court has, however, noted that the material placed on record did not show the “associates”, who had benefitted from the alleged corrupt practice. “It would be, therefore, in the interest of justice that the investigating officer be directed to identify the associates of Maliwal,” the court has directed.

The investigation also revealed that the appointments were made without inviting any applications by way of publication or constituting a selection board.

Maliwal, however, denied the charges. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she attacked the L-G and the ACB for “interfering” in the work of the commission for political reasons.