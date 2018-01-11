Delhi court seeks police report on complaint against DCW chief Maliwal

A city court has asked Delhi Police for the Action Taken Report on a criminal complaint filed against Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal. The complaint was filed by lawyer Pradeep Rana on behalf of an 18-year-old girl, who studies in Class XI and lives in Narela.

The complaint alleges that Maliwal used ‘caste-based slurs’ against the girl and her family, and seeks registration of an FIR under SC/ST Act and for trespassing.

“Let status report be called from the SHO/IO,” Metropolitan Magistarate Vikram said.

According to the complaint, a woman, who runs a “self proclaimed” vigilante group called the Nasha Mukti Panchayat, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 as donation from the girl’s father.

The complainant alleged that on December 6, Maliwal, the woman and others “forcibly entered the girl’s house”. It was submitted that Maliwal allegedly dragged the girl and her family out of their house.

According to the complaint, when the girl objected, Maliwal “pulled her hair” and “used caste-based slurs”. Maliwal then “forcefully” made the girl sit in a car and took her to the police station, it is alleged.

Incidentally, it was earlier reported that the same woman accused in this case was allegedly beaten up with rods and “paraded naked” on December 7, a day after the liquor crackdown.

Maliwal said the complainant is the daughter of the couple accused of assaulting the woman.

“We had conducted a raid at the couple’s house after we saw illegal liquor being sold, and the present complainant was also involved there. The couple is part of a bigger liquor racket and a cross-complaint is bound to happen in this scenario. They assaulted the woman and have threatened me.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App