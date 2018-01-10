Delhi court seeks ATR on complaint against Satyendra Jain, PWD officers

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain (Express file photo) Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain (Express file photo)

A Delhi court has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from police on a complaint against Delhi minister Satyendra Jain for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts of road and drain works in the national capital.

The court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of I P Estate police station to file the report by February 7, the next date of hearing. The court also recorded the statement of complainant Rahul Sharma, founder of NGO Road Anti-Corruption Organisation, who sought registration of an FIR against Jain and three Public Works Department (PWD) officials for alleged irregularities in grant of tenders.

“Arguments heard. Statement of Rahul Sharma recorded. ATR be called from the SHO concerned. Put up for further proceedings on February 7, 2018,” Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra said.

It has been alleged by the complainant that during 2014-17, officials of Delhi government’s PWD had allocated contracts for their pecuniary benefits as well as that of contractors for the work “which never got completed whereas shockingly all payments have been cleared”.

The complainant, through his counsel A R M Pandey, had alleged irregularities in 125 matters of construction of roads, drains and other maintenance work with an estimated cost of more than Rs 90 crore. “It is a nearly Rs 100 crore fraud. Through a criminal conspiracy, the officials have looted the hard earned money of the tax payer,” the advocate had said.

The plea has sought a probe into Jain’s role in allegedly causing gain to contractors by using ministerial influence. It sought prosecution of PWD officials – Anil Trehan, executive engineer, Mukesh Kumar, superintending engineer and Eesh Kumar Anand, accountant, for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App