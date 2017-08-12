Delhi court restrains publication and sale of book on Ramdev

Juggernaut Books said the book is a work of ‘serious journalism’ Juggernaut Books said the book is a work of ‘serious journalism’

A city court has restrained Juggernaut Books from publishing and selling a book on yoga guru Ramdev’s life, titled Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev, after a suit was filed on behalf of Ramdev.

Additional Civil Judge Nipun Awasthi’s order came on the application, which prayed that the injunction be granted “without giving a notice” to the publisher, as any such notice would “cause delay” and thereby defeat the “purpose of injunction”.

Granting the injunction on August 4, the court said that the publishers are “restrained” from publishing and selling the book until further orders. The court also ordered the same for online portals retailing the title, and stated that any “pending delivery of this book to the buyer (should) be stopped immediately”. Juggernaut Books, in a statement issued on Friday, said it “received an intimation and copy of the order on August 10, and have complied with it immediately thereafter”.

The court ordered Juggernaut Books to issue directions to vendors to prevent the sale of the title until further orders.

“The direction may be issued by the defendant… by way of public notice or any effective means of conveying it all,” the court order said. The matter will be heard next on September 1.

In its statement, Juggernaut said the order was passed “ex parte without hearing either the publisher, Juggernaut Books, or the author of the book, Priyanka Pathak-Narain”.

Juggernaut stated that everyone is entitled to approach a court of law with a grievance that must be decided in a fair manner.

“…Godman to Tycoon is a work of serious journalism. It is the product of over 50 interviews, many of them taped, with key players in Ramdev’s life, including with Ramdev himself and close aides and family members. The book contains a detailed 25-page note on sources that lists the interviews, articles, police reports and RTI replies that are the basis of each chapter,” stated the release.

It also said, “As the matter is sub judice, we cannot comment on the merits of the case. However, we stand by our book, will defend the case and will move the court to vacate the injunction.”

