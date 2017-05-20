Delhi court rejects plea for FIR against BJP MP KC Patel

Gujarat BJP parliamentarian K C Patel Gujarat BJP parliamentarian K C Patel

A Delhi court has rejected the plea of a Delhi-based woman lawyer to lodge an FIR against Gujarat BJP parliamentarian K C Patel, accusing him of rape. The lawyer is the same woman who is currently in custody for allegedly trying to extort money from Patel by making an objectionable video.

In his order, Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh observed that the “conduct of the (woman) as revealed (by police submissions) shows that (she) was not inclined to get her FIR registered, and delayed it for manipulating the situation to her advantage.” “The complainant earlier also lodged similar complaints against various MPs, ministers, civil servants, and thereafter backtracked from her allegations, presumably for consideration,” the court said.

The extortion case filed by the MP against the woman is going on before a separate special court. The woman has been in custody since May 2 in connection with the case.

According to the woman, the MP had visited her residence on March 28 and had forced himself on her, and later when she went to the police station, police refused to lodge an FIR. The MP claims that when he visited her, she drugged him and made an objectionable video of him. The woman admitted that she made a video, but claimed she made it to “protect herself”.

