Delhi court pulls up police over ‘suicide’ probe

A city court has slammed the Delhi Police for its probe into the mysterious death of a 23-year-old man last year, saying it had “deliberately attempted” to portray it as a case of suicide.

The court — which directed the registration of an FIR to probe the death of the man, a manager at a high-end hotel — said the case also required thorough investigation to unearth the “blatant attempt” of police to give it the colour of suicide. An FIR was registered by the Crime Branch on February 22 under IPC Section 302.

The court also ordered an inquiry into the alleged lapses on part of police officers involved in the case, and directed that strict action be taken if a deliberate attempt to scuttle the probe was found. “The case requires thorough police investigation not only to determine the true facts behind the death, but also to uncover this blatant attempt to portray the death as a suicide from the very beginning…This is apparent from the fact that although no police official saw the deceased hanging from the fan, police seem to have blindly accepted the version of the woman (deceased’s friend),” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumedh Kumar Sethi said.

The victim, Arnav, was a graduate in Tourism Studies and was working at a hotel. He allegedly hanged himself on June 13, 2017, at a friend’s house.

The court noted various inconsistencies:

* Records state that fan from which deceased hanged himself became “bent and had been sold as scrap”. However, the complainant, the deceased’s mother, had shown various pictures that the fan was intact.

* Ligature mark merged with hairline at the back of the neck, which happens in cases of strangulation, as “rightly” argued by the complainant’s counsel.

* Despite malafide being alleged, proceedings under Section 174 CrPC initiated rather than registration of FIR.

* Polygraph tests appear to have been conducted in a rudimentary manner, seemingly as a formality.

* Absence of crucial photos from police files: for example, back of the deceased, which shows redness, does not appear in the police file.

