Delhi court issues notice to police for ‘harassing’ Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

A Delhi court has issued a notice to Delhi police on a plea alleging harassment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer by the investigating officer (IO) and his team for five hours on Friday, despite him observing fast during Ramzan. It directed the IO to be present in court on June 27.

The plea alleged that on June 1, Kejriwal’s counsel had reached the Civil Lines police station to submit documents pertaining to the alleged assault on the Chief Secretary. However, he was allegedly “made to sit almost five hours in the police station to get the documents duly received by the IO concerned, despite the fact that the counsel being a Muslim was observing Roza in the holy month of Ramadan”.

The plea demanded that directions be issued to police to stop the “harassment”, and that “under the garb of provisions of CrPc Section 91, police is not competent to make roving and fishing enquiry/ investigation”.

It claimed that the counsel “apprehends and fears further harassment at the hands of police authorities if and when he goes to the police station to submit the documents”.

The plea further alleged that the IO “refused to receive the documents after taking photographs of every page, stating that a certified copy of the documents is required to be submitted…”

