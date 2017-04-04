Delhi: Court extends police custody of Unitech MD, his brother till April 6

Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech

A Delhi court Monday extended the police custody of Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra till April 6 in connection with a money laundering case. The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police had arrested the duo on March 31 after over 90 home buyers filed a complaint saying they had been duped by the company owned by the Chandra brothers, Unitech, which failed to hand over flats in Anthea Floors, a Gurgaon-based housing project.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Ashu Garg allowed the plea by the Delhi Police after the probe agency submitted that a few offices and other premises of the accused persons are yet to be searched. During the last hearing in the case on April 1, Delhi Police had said that the company had collected Rs 203 crore from buyers in the months following the launch of the Anthea Floors project in July 2011. However, no construction took place. In 2015, some of the buyers filed a criminal complaint against Unitech and its top executives. Police Monday said they need to follow the money trail to find out where the cash went.

The defence counsel, however, opposed the plea saying the police was already granted enough time to interrogate them. Meanwhile, the courtroom on Monday saw commotion as buyers from Unitech’s other incomplete projects also turned up and offered to supply additional documents and testimonies on how the firm has been duping customers. CMM Ashu Garg, however, said that they cannot be allowed to intervene in this manner because procedural rules don’t allow such intervention.

The crowd, however, continued with their display of anger towards the Chandras, even after the hearing was over, chanting slogans such as “Chandras chhor hain” outside the court. They said they had booked flats in UGC Amber project or UGC Burgundy projects, both in Noida, and that even after a decade, the flats had not been handed over to them. The court will hear the case again on March 6.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now