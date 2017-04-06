Delhi court dismisses bail plea of two Unitech promoters, sent to judicial custody till April 20

Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra. Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra.

While dismissing the bail plea of two Unitech promoters in an alleged real estate fraud case, a Delhi court on Thursday sent them to judicial custody till April 20. The court was hearing the fraud case in connection with real estate giants Unitech Ltd promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra after they failed to hand over flats in housing projects based in Noida and Gurgaon. After Unitech failed to deliver customers’ flats on time, several home buyers appealed to the apex court seeking redressal of their grievances and timely possession of the flats.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, a Delhi court had extended the police custody of Sanjay Chandra and Ajay chandra till April 6 in connection with money laundering case. The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi had also arrested the brothers previously on march 31 after nearly 900 home buyers filed a complaint stating they had been duped by Unitech which had failed to deliver flats in Gurgaon-based Anthea project.

