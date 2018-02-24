Delhi court denies bail to jailed AAP MLAs, but junks police plea seeking custody

AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan at Tis Hazari court. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan at Tis Hazari court. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A Delhi court Friday dismissed the bail applications of jailed AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, who have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The court, however, dismissed the police’s plea seeking their custody. On the fresh police custody (PC) remand application, the court said that the only new fact which has emerged, as per the prosecution, is that the Chief Minister’s advisor V K Jain has said that he witnessed the Chief Secretary being assaulted.

“Further statement of accused persons can be recorded during investigation otherwise also, than in police remand. Further, no such other grounds have been stated in the present application which necessitates PC remand of accused persons, which has already been declined by the court. With this background, the present application seeking two-day PC remand of accused persons is hereby dismissed,” Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon said.

On the bail application, the prosecution argued that both the accused persons “did not cooperate”, and that there is a likelihood of them threatening and influencing the prosecution witness. “Further, the evidence has to be collected from the CM’s residence itself, which can be easily tampered by the accused, if enlarged on bail,” submitted the prosecution.

The court said that the allegations in the present matter are “very serious” in nature, and the version of the complainant is corroborated by Jain’s statement. “…The circumstances which looked overall prima facie point towards premeditated criminal conspiracy. Though bail is the rule and jail is an exception, however, the applicants of the present application cannot be considered in a routine manner, they being history sheeters… The investigation of the present case is at the initial and premature stage. The submissions of prosecution — that if enlarged on bail, the accused persons shall influence the witness vital to prosecution case and shall hamper the investigation, being in power — cannot be overlooked. Judicial discretion must ensure public order. With this background, the bail applications of both accused persons are hereby dismissed,” the court said.

