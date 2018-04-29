Delhi: Couple found dead at home, probe on

Police said that on Saturday morning, when Rehman noticed that his parents had still not opened the door, he grew alarmed. Police said that on Saturday morning, when Rehman noticed that his parents had still not opened the door, he grew alarmed.

The bodies of a 55-year-old man and his wife were found at their house in southeast Delhi’s Zakir Nagar on Saturday morning. Police have preserved the bodies at the mortuary for post-mortem, and will take further action after ascertaining the cause of death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the dead were identified as property dealer Shamim Ahmed and his wife Taslim Bano (50). The two stayed with their son Abdul Rehman.

“The incident came to light when their son alerted police that he had found his parents dead inside their room. He told them that his parents had gone to sleep in their room on the first floor, around 11 pm on Friday. He said he left home on his motorbike, and returned around 1 am, but they did not open the door. Around 2.30 am, he knocked on their door again, but they didn’t answer this time either,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that on Saturday morning, when Rehman noticed that his parents had still not opened the door, he grew alarmed.

“On failing to get a response from his father despite repeated calls, he called his uncle Mohammed Ajeem and broke open the door to find his parents dead,” an officer said.

Ajeem claimed, “We found injury marks on Shamim’s body and bloodstains on their clothes. There is a huge possibility that they have been murdered; police should probe the insider role as well. There was an automatic lock in their room.”

However, police maintained that no external injuries were found on the bodies. “Post-mortem examination will help ascertain the cause of their death,” an officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App