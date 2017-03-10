Cops to induct 40 bullet-proof vehicles

Representational purposes. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) Representational purposes. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

The Delhi police have decided to induct over 40 bulletproof vehicles for its quick reaction team (QRT). Sources said the police have proposed to buy at least one bulletproof QRT for every sub-division in each districts.

Delhi has 13 police districts with over 50 sub-divisions. Each sub-division comprises at least three police stations. With induction of these vehicles, police personnel deployed in them will get the more confidence while tackling with the terror operations, said in a recently issued circular from the police headquarters.