Latest news

Cops to induct 40 bullet-proof vehicles

Sources said the police have proposed to buy at least one bulletproof QRT for every sub-division in each districts.

Written by Alok Singh | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2017 6:19 am
Delhi, Delhi police, delhi police bullet proof vehicles, bullet proof vehicles police, police safety, security delhi police, delhi news Representational purposes. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

The Delhi police have decided to induct over 40 bulletproof vehicles for its quick reaction team (QRT). Sources said the police have proposed to buy at least one bulletproof QRT for every sub-division in each districts.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Delhi has 13 police districts with over 50 sub-divisions. Each sub-division comprises at least three police stations. With induction of these vehicles, police personnel deployed in them will get the more confidence while tackling with the terror operations, said in a recently issued circular from the police headquarters.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 10: Latest News