Delhi cops crack Golf Links burglaries: Man used to jump boundaries

With the arrest of a 30-year-old man, Delhi Police claimed to have solved at least 12 cases of burglaries in Lutyens’ zone and south Delhi. Four of the 12 thefts were reported from the high-profile Golf Links area in Lutyens’ zone within a month.

“Mohammad Akram, who hails from UP’s Bijnor district, who used to stay at Daryaganj, was arrested from near Sarojini Nagar on Sunday night when he was waiting to burgle a house. A patrolling team of the Safdarjung Police Station nabbed him,” an officer privy to the details of the case said.

Sources said that he revealed his unique modus operandi during interrogation.

“He did not have any accomplice. Every morning, he would come to south Delhi and Lutyens’ Delhi and do a recce of the house he planned to target. He would then return at night, enter the house next to the one he had targeted and jump to his destination. He would use the boundary walls of one bungalow to enter the other so that CCTV cameras installed in the houses did not capture his image,” police sources said.

The first incident of theft at Golf Links was reported on April 21. Police had said that ‘thieves’ had broken into the home of a senior citizen and fled with Rs 20,000 and other valuables.

Four days later, the ‘thieves’ struck again. This time, they broke into the home of Vikram Bakshi, a former partner of McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd, and decamped with cash and jewellery.

A third theft was reported on April 30. “The case was registered by one Anuj Sanghi, who said thieves had broke in when his family was not home and made off with silver idols, jewellery and a camera,” a senior police officer had said.

The last theft was reported by a 54-year-old Rajender Prasad Mittal, whose house was burgled in the early hours of May 15. Police said an FIR has been registered at Tughlaq Road police station.

Police said Akram has confessed to his crime and has admitted that he was involved in more cases of theft in other parts of Delhi as well. Police are now trying to establish his involvement in more cases. He has been committing thefts since 2004, police sources have revealed.

