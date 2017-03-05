Delhi cop shoots himself inside police station

A police inspector allegedly shot himself with his service revolver inside Gurgaon’s Sadar police station Sunday afternoon. Police said no suicide note was found at the spot and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident. The victim, additional SHO Kuldeep Kumar, was looking after the police station as SHO Vijay Kumar was on leave, police said.

Constables and other staff heard the gunshot around 1.30 pm. They rushed to the room and found Kumar lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury to his head. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Kuldeep, a former personnel of the Indian Air Force, had joined as a sub-inspector in 2008. He was promoted to inspector five months ago, police said.