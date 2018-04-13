Presents Latest News

Delhi cop held for attack on woman’s counsel

The SIT had earlier arrested south Delhi-based real estate businessman, Sumit Goel (32), in connection with the case. The two arrests come a month after the Delhi High Court asked Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to file a response in the matter.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 2:20:14 am
A special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 42-year-old sub-inspector after a woman advocate — who is fighting a Rs 50 crore property dispute case with her family members — claimed that her relatives, in connivance with the accused SI, had threatened her and attempted to damage her counsel’s property.

Sources said soon after the HC’s January 29 order, Patnaik called a meeting with senior officials. After a thorough discussion, it was decided that the cases — three instances of alleged attacks on the woman’s counsel — would be handed over to the Special Cell.

A senior police officer said the arrested SI, Naresh Kumar, was posted with Safdarjung Enclave police station. He was sent to district lines after an FIR was registered on February 7.

