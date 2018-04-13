Delhi cop held for attack on woman’s counsel

A special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 42-year-old sub-inspector after a woman advocate — who is fighting a Rs 50 crore property dispute case with her family members — claimed that her relatives, in connivance with the accused SI, had threatened her and attempted to damage her counsel’s property.

The SIT had earlier arrested south Delhi-based real estate businessman, Sumit Goel (32), in connection with the case. The two arrests come a month after the Delhi High Court asked Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to file a response in the matter.

Sources said soon after the HC’s January 29 order, Patnaik called a meeting with senior officials. After a thorough discussion, it was decided that the cases — three instances of alleged attacks on the woman’s counsel — would be handed over to the Special Cell.

A senior police officer said the arrested SI, Naresh Kumar, was posted with Safdarjung Enclave police station. He was sent to district lines after an FIR was registered on February 7.

