Delhi: Conversion charges fixed at Rs 22,000 per sq metre

The AAP criticised the new rates, saying that these were too high for small business owners The AAP criticised the new rates, saying that these were too high for small business owners

After traders’ uproar against the sealing drives by the South corporation, the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Friday released a notification fixing the conversion charge at R 22,274 per square metre for converting residential to commercial spaces.

“Conversion charges for Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market, Green Park Extension, etc shall be fixed at Rs 22,274 per sqm for conversion from residential to commercial,” the notification read.

The SDMC had sealed 51 commercial establishments in Defence Colony market on the instructions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for not paying their conversion charges. The traders have taken out protests and have met SDMC officials to either waive charges or give them time.

The AAP criticised the new rates, saying that these were too high for small business owners. Leader of Congress in SDMC Abhishek Dutt said he welcomed the decision but added that it could have been done earlier.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App