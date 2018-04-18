Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Presents Latest News

Delhi: Contractor killed over Rs 250

The suspect was identified as Sanjay, who was nabbed from near Dhansa Border, the officer said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 18, 2018 2:42:10 am
On the intervening night of March 30 and 31, the victim, Lalu, got into a quarrel with two of his labourers. (Representational) On the intervening night of March 30 and 31, the victim, Lalu, got into a quarrel with two of his labourers. (Representational)
Top News

A 24-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his contractor following a fight over Rs 250 in Dwarka.

On the intervening night of March 30 and 31, the victim, Lalu, got into a quarrel with two of his labourers. He was found with severe injuries on his body the next morning and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. “The two accused had fled Delhi. During investigation, it was learnt that one of the suspects made a call to his father from the victim’s cell phone. This led police to one of the labourers,” a senior police officer said.

The suspect was identified as Sanjay, who was nabbed from near Dhansa Border, the officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now