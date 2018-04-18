Delhi: Contractor killed over Rs 250

On the intervening night of March 30 and 31, the victim, Lalu, got into a quarrel with two of his labourers. (Representational) On the intervening night of March 30 and 31, the victim, Lalu, got into a quarrel with two of his labourers. (Representational)

A 24-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his contractor following a fight over Rs 250 in Dwarka.

On the intervening night of March 30 and 31, the victim, Lalu, got into a quarrel with two of his labourers. He was found with severe injuries on his body the next morning and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. “The two accused had fled Delhi. During investigation, it was learnt that one of the suspects made a call to his father from the victim’s cell phone. This led police to one of the labourers,” a senior police officer said.

The suspect was identified as Sanjay, who was nabbed from near Dhansa Border, the officer said.

