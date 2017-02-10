Delhi: Contract staff on flash strike at Safdarjung Hospital over wages

As many as 350 contractual hospital staff went on a flash strike at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday, protesting against private contractors paying them salaries less than government-mandated minimum wages. Hospital authorities, however, said the matter was resolved the same day.

The protest comes days after the AIIMS nursing union staged a protest against resident doctors, alleging negligence by five doctors in connection with the death of a pregnant nurse. The hospital has signed contracts with four private companies, one of which employs the workers who went on strike.

“Our contractor has been denying us our mandatory weekly offs. When we take our offs, he deducts money from our salaries. We are expected to work all 30 days while being paid for 26 days,” Virender, a nurse said. Dr Anil K Rai, medical superintendent, said, “We pay all our contractors proper wages. But what the contractors pay the workers at the end of the day is something we are not party to. We have asked the contractor to sort out the matter, which he said has been done.”