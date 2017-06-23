Delhi constable thrashed by man stopped for not wearing seat belt

A US citizen of Indian origin allegedly thrashed a traffic constable who stopped him for driving without a seat belt, police said on Friday. Constable Narveer was on duty on the Africa Avenue in south Delhi along with two other personnel on Wednesday morning when he tried to stop the sedan. Instead of slowing down, Tejbir Singh Grewal (43), a US citizen, sped away and nearly ran over the constable, police said.

Narveer, on his senior’s directions, took a lift from a motorist and followed the car till Sector 1 of RK Puram. Grewal then parked the car in the middle of the road and allegedly beat him up, police said. The constable alleged that the driver abused him and also tried to tear his uniform.

The accused also allegedly threatened the constable saying he has high-profile contacts and would get him suspended, police said. While this was happening, Narveer’s colleagues arrived at the spot and informed the police. Grewal was taken to RK Puram police station and was arrested, police said.

