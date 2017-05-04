Delhi: Constable jumps on car to arrest burglar

While patrolling during the early hours of May 1, officers of a PCR van arrested a man from New Rohtak Road in central Delhi as he was trying to flee after allegedly committing a burglary. Police said they recovered a watch, a high-end mobile phone and Rs 4,500 in cash from the arrested accused.

The incident, which was recorded on a CCTV camera installed nearby, purportedly shows the burglars rushing towards their car after committing the crime, when a PCR van comes and parks in front of their vehicle. As four of them manage to escape, a policeman jumps on to the car bonnet to ensure that the driver doesn’t flee. The policeman then arrests the driver.

According to police, the arrested accused, identified as Vinit, a resident of Shahabad Dairy area, disclosed that the gang had stolen the recovered goods from a shop before trying to target a Patanjali store.

“One iron rod, which was used by these burglars to break open the shutter of the shop, was also recovered from their car.

Following investigation, we found that the car was stolen from an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Sultanpuri police station,” said DCP (PCR) Monika Bhardwaj.

