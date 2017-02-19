Delhi: Constable cheats death taking on 3 armed robbers

The constable singlehandedly took on three armed assailants. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational) The constable singlehandedly took on three armed assailants. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational)

On January 29, Delhi Police constable Rohit Kumar (29) was playing with his daughter after returning from work when he heard gunshots right outside his home. What ensued was a brush with death, as Kumar singlehandedly took on three armed assailants. “The moment I stepped out, I saw three bike-borne armed assailants threatening a grocery shop owner, asking him to hand over his possessions. I saw some people standing there but no one came forward to help,” Kumar, who has a daughter and a son, told The Indian Express.

“I decided to intervene and asked the assailants to leave the victim alone. This angered them and they threatened me of dire consequences. I got into a scuffle with one of them. As I was trying to fight him off, another assailant fired at me and the bullet hit my chest,” he said.

“I was scared for my life when the bullet hit me, but I held on to one of the robbers even though I got dragged along with the bike for 20 metres. Two of them sped away,” Kumar said, adding that he was bleeding profusely by then. The robber, Kumar caught hold of, was later arrested.

Kumar was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, from where he was referred to B L Kapoor Hospital. He was discharged recently and is out of danger. Kumar is now being considered for a bravery award, DCP (central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. “It was a courageous move by our police personnel, and a proud moment for me,” the DCP said.