Delhi’s Connaught Place to go vehicle-free from February

A rooftop view of Connaught Place (New Delhi). Brands hosted: Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Dominos, Subway, PVR Plaza. (Source: Express Archive) A rooftop view of Connaught Place (New Delhi). Brands hosted: Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Dominos, Subway, PVR Plaza. (Source: Express Archive)

The middle and inner circle roads of Delhi’s Connaught Place will be made vehicle-free for three months, as part of a pilot project starting from February, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. Traffic will be barred on these roads as part of “pedestrianisation” of the area, news channel NDTV reported. Union Minister for Urban planning and development, Venkaiah Naidu discussed the feasibility of “developing water bodies, side walk cafes, public plazas, holding light and sound shows and street festivals”, the report adds. He reportedly said that the ban on vehicles is meant to offer a “congestion free, accident free and crime free” experience to those visiting the area.

