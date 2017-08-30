Delhi: Conjoined twins’ first surgery goes well

Twins are joined at the head Twins are joined at the head

AIIMS on Tuesday successfully separated a “significant of portion” of the brain of two-year-old twins from Odisha, who are joined at the head.

The institute had on Monday started India’s first craniopagus surgery to separate the two twins — Jaga and Baliya — which lasted over 24 hours.

Senior officials said that “both the children are still united at the head as before from the outside, however a significant portion of their brain was separated and a new venous bypass channel has been created in them”.

Doctors said the surgery, which started 8.45 am on on Monday, finished at 6.30 am on Tuesday. Professor Deepak Gupta, pediatric neurosurgeon at AIIMS, said that a new bypass technique had been used for the “first time” in India.

“The twins will require one-two more operations within three months for a final separation and will be kept under observation till then. Surgical planning was done in such a way that the lives of both children could be saved with minimal side effects,” Dr Gupta said.

Doctors said the twins are doing “relatively well”. “Surgery was uneventful and there was no major blood loss or intraoperative problem,” said Dr A K Mahapatra, chief of the neurosciences centre at AIIMS, who headed a team of 40 doctors.

