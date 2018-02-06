Delhi Congress Seva Dal member shot dead in road rage incident at GT Karnal Road

According to police, Vinod Mehra (in the picture) had left his house to attend a marriage function at one of the banquets on GT Karnal Road. According to police, Vinod Mehra (in the picture) had left his house to attend a marriage function at one of the banquets on GT Karnal Road.

A 43-year-old Congress Seva Dal worker was shot dead by an unidentified person following an argument at GT Karnal Road on Tuesday morning. The accused persons, who were rash driving, shot the victim in the chest at the Bhalswa flyover, as per police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan said the deceased has been identified as Vinod Mehra who stays with his family in Delhi’s Geeta Colony. A local builder in Geeta Colony, Mehra was an organiser at the outfit for the past six years, said Delhi Congress Seva Dal President Dineshwar Tyagi.

The police said they were informed about the incident by a PCR call around 2:53 am by a passerby, following which they reached the spot and rushed Mehra to Parmanand Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. However, the family has claimed they had taken Mehra in their own vehicle to Parmanand Hospital and had also stopped at Timarpur Police Chowki for help. “They did not help us and told us to go on our own. Mehra’s car was driven by his 16-year-old nephew and we reached Paramanand hospital where he died,” claimed Mangat Ram, Mehra’s father.

According to police, Mehra had left his house to attend a marriage function at one of the banquets on GT Karnal Road. “While on his way back he got into a brawl with the occupants of another vehicle who were driving in a rash manner. Both the vehicles had stopped at the Bhalaswa flyover when one of the occupants of the car shot Mehra,” Khan said.

Mehra was travelling with his nephew in his Wagon-R when an Eeco car had brushed his vehicle from behind, claimed family members. Mehra had shouted from his car as to why they were rash driving when the accused intercepted his car and pulled out a gun. The accused then shot Mehra and fled.

The bullet had pierced the left side of his chest and the doctors had pronounced him brought dead, police said, adding that the suspects are currently absconding and surveillance footage of nearby CCTV cameras is being looked at to identify them.

