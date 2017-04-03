Delhi: Upset over MCD polls ticket distribution, Congress leader AK Walia offers to quit party

Delhi Congress leader AK Walia has reportedly offered to quit the party, days ahead of the MCD polls. Walia is reportedly upset over ticket distribution by the party leaders and has alleged that the ground work, carried out by party workers, has been ignored by the ticket distribution committee.

Walia had served as Health Minister in the earlier Congress-led Delhi government and has been a member of the Delhi Assembly for four terms, representing Laxmi Nagar.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd