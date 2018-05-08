Congress alleges corruption in Delhi govt’s CCTV project

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files

The Delhi Congress has alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s CCTV project and said the AAP is trying to hide it by blaming the L-G for delay in approval. “When the CCTV project was given approval by the Cabinet in 2015, it cost Rs 130 crore. This has been hiked to Rs 571.40 crore. The minutes of the Expenditure Finance Committee meeting, chaired by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, say even before the project was approved by the competent authority, request for proposal (RFP) was invited and tenders were finalised by PWD,” he claimed. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj responded: “Maken ji, the CCTV tender has been won by lowest bidder, which is a central government PSU called BEL. Now, how will any tender conditions lead to corruption?”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App