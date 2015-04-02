Delhi Confidential: Ticked off

Dinesh Trivedi said that the Chairman Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways was “condemning the work done by all the past boards.”

The Railway Board got a thorough dressing down from Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways Dinesh Trivedi on Wednesday. Asked to explain the budget provisions, the Chairman of Railway Board started off saying all these years it was business as usual in the Railways and that this year’s budget is different. This ticked off Trivedi, a former Railway minister, who reportedly said the Chairman was “condemning the work done by all the past boards”. To that, the board members submitted saying they were merely quoting from Suresh Prabhu’s budget speech. But, the committee members said they were not there to listen to the speech all over again. Members were in any case livid at the fact that documents printed in Hindi had not been submitted to the committee on time. Not satisfied with the replies given by the Board members, Trivedi is learnt to have remarked that the present Rail Budget shows Railways is not run like a “going concern but a concern that is already gone”.

THE CHALLENGE

The last word on the recently held election for a woman member on the Gender Sensitisation Committee of the Supreme Court may still not have been heard. For senior advocate Indira Jaising has shot off a complaint to the SC Secretary General, challenging the election. Jaising, who lost the election, has questioned the role played by SC Bar Association Dushyant Dave in her defeat. Jaising has also submitted an affidavit in support of her contentions by former SCBA chief M N Krishnamani. There are indications that some senior lawyers may have asked Jaising to challenge the election result legally. However, the eminent lawyer-activist has decided to wait for the response of the Chief Justice of India to her complaint before deciding on her next course of action.

LAVISH SPREAD

URBAN Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who hosts a sumptuous lunch at least once a year, made it more special this time. He not only flew in prawns from Hyderabad, but also brought the cooks from his native town in Andhra Pradesh to ensure the authenticity of Andhra food. Naidu had earlier planned the lunch on March 19 and the cooks were brought in two days before it, but due to his busy schedule in Parliament during that time, he was forced to postpone it. The cooks had gone back after sight-seeing in Delhi and came again. At the start of the lunch, Naidu gave an description of the spread for thethe guests. But he himself had to stick to curd and rice, avoiding the mouthwatering non-vegetarian dishes on account of an upset stomach.

CHANGE IN PLANS

For the presentation ceremony of the Bharat Ratna to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, public broadcaster Doordarshan had been asked to prepare for a multi-camera live coverage. DD National, in fact, was told to telecast the event live from 4.55 pm to 5.30 pm on March 27. Doordarshan Kendra Delhi was also asked to organise live OB and engage a “suitable commentator”. In fact, all Doordarshan Kendras were asked to carry the event live. However, on D-day, not only the plan to air the event live was dropped but Doordarshan was asked to record the ceremony using a single camera.

