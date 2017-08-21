Delhi Confidential: The Buzz

Whether he unfollowed Rahul and the Congress or had never been following them is not clear. A check in the afternoon showed that he followed only five, among them Ahmed Patel and P Chidambaram. Whether he unfollowed Rahul and the Congress or had never been following them is not clear. A check in the afternoon showed that he followed only five, among them Ahmed Patel and P Chidambaram.

Did Kapil Sibal unfollow Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on Twitter? There was buzz in some Congress circles that Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister, did that on Sunday. Whether he unfollowed Rahul and the Congress or had never been following them is not clear. A check in the afternoon showed that he followed only five, among them Ahmed Patel and P Chidambaram. And as the word spread that he had unfollowed Rahul and the Congress, this list went up from five to seven. He started following Rahul and — perhaps hastily — added an unofficial Congress handle. It was soon corrected to the official Congress handle. The buzz created traction through the day in political circles as Shankarsinh Vaghela had unfollowed Rahul and the Congress, months before he parted ways with the grand old party.

Status Quo

Amit Shah three-day visit to Bhopal as part his nationwide tour to strengthen the party may have cheered up the state BJP, but hopes of a section of state party leaders were dampened. Rivals of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief Nandkumar Chouhan were hoping to get some kind of signal from Shah of opening up of opportunities for them in the run-up to the 2018 Assembly elections. Shah, however, asserted at least on two occasions that both will remain in their saddles.

Chief At Work

Amit Shah’s visit to Bhopal has got the state party unit’s key office-bearers to understand their party president closely. In the first big meeting of office-bearers, Shah cut short the state general secretary for showering too much praise on him and asked him to proceed with business instead. Later, at the same closed-door meeting, Shah suggested to the office-bearers how they should answer questions from the media later. Shah asked them what would they say when the media asks them individually about the closed-door meet. “Nothing happened,” was the chorus from the office-bearers. Shah corrected them: “Things happened, but would not reveal it as it is not our job.”

