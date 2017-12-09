Delhi confidential: International Effect

For two years, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has been repeatedly writing to Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley only to be told that industry representatives were against “enhanced disclosures under the Companies Act, 2013 and adding to these may not be desirable”. For two years, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has been repeatedly writing to Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley only to be told that industry representatives were against “enhanced disclosures under the Companies Act, 2013 and adding to these may not be desirable”.

While Time Magazine has recognised the #MeToo Silence Breakers as its Person of the Year, sources state that the pressure built up by the international campaign was also responsible for the Corporate Affairs Ministry belatedly agreeing to make it mandatory for companies to comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

Book Tour

With his book Inside Parliament: Views from the Front Row topping the charts — ahead of authors like Satya Nadella and Raghuram Rajan — Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien is on a bit of a roll. He is touring the country promoting the book and talking about his favourite topic of politics, answering questions with characteristic aplomb. One question he will not answer is about the imminent elevation of Rahul Gandhi to the Congress top post. “I will pass” is his usual response.

Lament For Taj

A PIL related to protection of the Taj Mahal prompted Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur to share his knowledge about the beauty of the monument. While hearing the petition, the judge recalled what former US ambassador to India Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s wife had said about the Taj Mahal and its gardens. She had pointed out that the Taj was visible even at night as special plants around it were capable of reflecting moonlight. All those plants are now destroyed, he lamented.

