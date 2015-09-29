Delhi confidential: Man For The Job

Man For The Job

A K Antony appears to be the “go-to man” for all important matters in the Congress. He has been the point person for analysing the reasons for the party’s defeats in important elections, and is also known to be Sonia Gandhi’s choice when it comes to deciding alliances matters. Recently, the 75-year-old headed the committee which organised two rallies at Ramlila Maidan over the Land Acquisition Act. Going forward, he has been asked to oversee the culmination of the year-long celebrations for Jawaharlal Nehru’s 125th birth anniversary.

In Tune

Babul Supriyo has made good use of his Bollywood connections in the run-up to the first anniversary of the Swachh Bharat campaign. The MoS for Urban Development has roped in singers such as Shaan, Shreya Ghosal, Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik to lend their voice to the mission anthem, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will do a special recitation as part of the song. While the anthem will be released on October 2, a video produced by Mukesh Bhatt will be released on Diwali. Supriyo says the project will be along the lines of Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, which featured several top Bollywood stars.

Power Play

After the exit of Nandan Nilekani as chairman of UIDAI, which looks after the Aadhaar project, the position was kept vacant. Even after the new government came to power last year, nobody was appointed to the position. Now, with UIDAI having been put under the administrative control of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, officials believe the position of chairperson has been practically done away with. Some in the government also view this as an attempt to not give UIDAI the position of an independent, powerful body, which it used to be under Nilekani during the UPA regime.

Outsourced

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has engaged PR firm Perfect Relations for Rs 1.23 crore to manage the ministry’s social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, etc for the next two years. The agency has been asked to prepare a plan of action for the first two months and submit it by September 29.

