Delhi Confidential: Handover mix-up?

Handover mix-up?

Narendra Tomar, Union Minister for Rural Development, was in a peculiar situation after the cabinet reshuffle the previous weekend. He shed Urban Affairs Ministry, of which he had held additional charge. Tomar got Mines, while retaining Rural Development. However, Tomar didn’t need to venture out of his rural development ministry office in Krishi Bhavan either for handing over Urban Affairs to Hardeep Puri or for taking over Mines.

While Piyush Goyal came down to Krishi Bhavan to hand over the Mines Ministry charge to Tomar, Puri took charge of Urban Affairs in Tomar’s absence. Since Tomar was keen to be present to hand over charge, people close to him wondered whether he was avoided by the ministry of which he had held the charge briefly, or it was a genuine case of miscommunication.

Price of loyalty

The tussle between Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav in the JD(U) has told on four ordinary party workers at its headquarters on Jantar Mantar Road. All four party employees have been sacked by the faction led by Nitish, the ground being their proximity to the breakaway group of Sharad. A fight is on for the name, flag and symbol of the party. No dispute over staff would be brooked, seems to be the message.

Full plate for IT chief

The BJP’s IT cell head, Amit Malviya, who came into the limelight after defending Narendra Modi over the Twitter handles he follows, was busy with something else throughout last week. Apart from being in Odisha to ensure digital coverage of Amit Shah’s three-day visit to the state, Malviya was overseeing efforts to ensure that Shah’s Townhall event in Ahmedabad on Sunday became a global trend (#YuvaTownHallWithShah) on social media. Shah’s meeting was shown live across over 300 locations. The BJP estimates about 3.5 lakh watched it live on the Internet.

