Delhi Confidential: All Set For Launch

All Set For Launch

Apart from hosting a special midnight session of all MPs at the central hall of Parliament to mark the introduction of GST from July 1, the government has decided to communicate its gratitude to each MP for their support in passing the legislation. MoS PMO Jitendra Singh has written to each of them thanking them for their support, and attached a copy of last week’s Cabinet resolution praising the efforts of states and legislators across the political divide. Meanwhile, the government is determined to make the GST launch a memorable event. Parliament, which is lit up only on special occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day, has been decked up with bulbs for the big day.

Following By Example

Following in the footsteps of BJP president Amit Shah, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat went to a village on Sunday to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Rawat was with the villagers at Brahmpuri Shiv Mandir in Niranjanpur while radio stations broadcast Modi’s message reminding the nation about the imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975. Shah had joined the slum-dwellers of Ravidas Ashram at New Delhi in May.

Kerala Calling

Having repeatedly blamed the CPM government for violence in Kerala, the RSS-affiliated weekly Organiser is now taking the campaign a step forward. It is planning a “peace initiative” in the form of a seminar in Calicut this week, to be addressed by personalities like Rajya Sabha MPs Swapan Dasgupta and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP leader. Organiser staff, including its editor Prafulla Ketkar, are camping in Kerala for the purpose.

Starting A Survey

Laying of a foundation stone is usually associated with the start of construction work. But Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday led a foundation stone ceremony with a difference — to mark the start of a survey in Leh for the Leh-Manali-Bilaspur line of the Defence Ministry. The Rs 157-crore survey will take two years. The Defence Ministry, not Railways, will bear the cost. The programme had to wait till evening as Prabhu, after reaching Leh in the morning, took about six hours to get acclimatised.

Building A Rapport

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who was supposed to travel with party chief Amit Shah to almost half the states during his nationwide tour till September, has also been entrusted with electioneering for the BJP’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind in various states. Given the competing demands, Yadav has got approval of the party leadership to ensure that one Union minister and one party general secretary accompany the presidential candidate during canvassing. Many who will get to accompany Kovind will see this as an opportunity to establish a personal rapport with the future President of India.

