Delhi Confidential: AAPrise Online

The BJP got a taste of the Aam Aadmi Party’s popularity when Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley fielded questions from netizens during a chat session on Sunday. Only a handful of the over 5,000 questions asked were related to the Congress, while over a thousand questions were on the AAP.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is all set to launch the third phase of its Bharat Nirman programme. While the date of the launch is yet to be decided, officials said the Rs 70 crore publicity plan is likely to be unveiled next month. The total allocation under the Bharat Nirman head for 2013-14 was Rs 175 crore, of which Rs 100 crore was spent during the earlier two phases.

With Veerappa Moily taking charge of the Environment ministry after Jayanthi Natarajan’s exit, there has been a shake-up in the bureaucracy at Paryavaran Bhawan and associated offices. Member Secretary J S Kamyotra, who was tipped to get an extension, had his hopes dashed as Dr A B Akolkar replaced him. Joint Secretary S P S Parihar was moved to the Cabinet Secretariat, while ADG Wildlife S S Garbyal is set to take charge as DG, Forests.

While chairing a session on “Young Achievers” at the Young Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal kept talking about his work and dreams and aspirations for India. Even after throwing the floor open to questions, which he insisted should be given in writing, Jindal rarely let the other dignitaries speak. Among those on the dais were Minister of State K C Venugopal, MPs Supriya Sule and P Rajeev, Canadian politician Ruby Dhalla and Mamta Singhvi, physician from the US. So much so that when someone asked a question about population control, Jindal pointed out that Sule was an only child and he had discussed the merits of having only one child with her father and Union minister Sharad Pawar. As the audience looked perplexed, Sule intervened and urged Jindal to return to the topic.

