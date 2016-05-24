‘Sexist ploy’: DU Girls’ hostel residents – Students go to DCW against provost letter to parents

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal.

After the provost of the Under Graduate Hostel for Girls of DU wrote to parents of students who protested against water crisis in their hostel last month, saying their act was a “violation of rules” and gave the hostel a “bad reputation”, the students Monday complained to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). They received support from Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra.

The students submitted their demands to the DCW. It includes a call for removal of the provost, Rita Kakkar. The provost did not respond to calls for comment. In their complaint to the DCW, the students said, “This is an age-old sexist ploy universities have constantly used against women students, colluding with the patriarchal and casteist family’s desire to control and restrict women’s aspirations and dreams.”

Aggrieved by irregular water supply and lack of clean drinking water in their hostels, around 250 students broke their 7.30 pm curfew on April 23 and protested at Mall Road (near the Provost’s residence). Mishra had reached the spot around 11.30 pm with Delhi Jal Board officials and promised to resolve the issue, after which water supply was restored in the next few days.

Almost a month after the incident, the provost sent letters to the parents of the students who had protested. The letter said, “This to inform you that your daughter left the hostel on April 23, 2016 around 5:00 PM and returned around 2:30 AM on April 24, 2016 without obtaining prior permission from the hostel authorities.” It added, “This is a very serious matter and violation of rules and discipline… This also has bad impact on other residents and brings a bad reputation to the hostel….”

A student said, “The letter has a very moralizing tone… Apparently, our protest for rights brings bad repute, but the fact that a DU hostel cannot provide water to its students does not.”

Mishra also objected to the letters and said he would raise the issue with DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi. “Curbing students’ right to raise voice in DU cannot be accepted,” he wrote on Facebook.

