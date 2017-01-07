Delhi Commission for Women notice over non-installation of CCTVs in police stations

Representational Image Representational Image

The Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued a notice to Delhi Police over non-installation of CCTV cameras in police stations as mandated by the Supreme Court. The step has been taken by the women’s body following media reports highlighting the issue.

“Despite orders from the apex court to install CCTV cameras in all police stations to ensure police accountability, not even a single camera has been installed in the police stations.

“Further the cameras which were already installed in some police stations prior to the court’s verdict do not have facility for recording the footage and most are not in working condition,” the notice read, seeking a response within two weeks.

The commission has sought a list of police stations where CCTV cameras are installed along with number of cameras, working status and location of each device; list of police stations where CCTV cameras are not installed and reasons for the same, copies of all communication made by Delhi Police, if any to the Centre as well as State Government in this regard.

The Supreme Court in 2015 while hearing a matter wherein a woman lawyer was manhandled by policemen inside a police station, ordered that CCTV cameras be installed in all police stations at reception, lock-up, and interrogation rooms amongst others.