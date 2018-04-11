Delhi: Commission for welfare of senior citizens in the offing

The government had in the 2016-17 Budget announced that such a commission, along the lines of the Delhi Commission for Women, would be set up. (Express Photo) The government had in the 2016-17 Budget announced that such a commission, along the lines of the Delhi Commission for Women, would be set up. (Express Photo)

The capital is a step closer towards having a commission for its senior citizens, which will be tasked with ensuring their welfare and protection, with the Delhi government ready with a draft bill for setting it up. The draft ‘Delhi Commission for Senior Citizens Bill, 2017’ envisages that the proposed body have the powers of a civil court so that it can summon individuals, call for papers to be produced, examine witnesses, among others.

The government had in the 2016-17 Budget announced that such a commission, along the lines of the Delhi Commission for Women, would be set up. Subsequently, a 13-member panel was formed to draft legislation for the same under the aegis of the Social Welfare Department.

“Our government will set up a Commission for Senior Citizens in 2017-18, which will look into the issues related to the welfare and protection of senior citizens in Delhi,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told The Indian Express that the bill was being finalised and the process would now be expedited as the Budget session has concluded.

The draft bill states that the body, which has a parallel in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, will be headed by a chairperson, under whom a member-secretary and three members shall function. Under the functions of the commission, it states that the panel will be empowered to investigate and examine matters relating to the safeguards for senior citizens and recommend measures for their effective implementation.

It will also suggest appropriate legislative measures after reviewing the existing constitutional provisions, take up cases of violation with appropriate authorities, look into complaints, the draft Bill says. “The commission shall have all the powers of civil court including summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examine him on oath, requiring the discovery and production of any documents, receiving evidence on affidavits, requisitioning any public record or copy thereof from any court or office…” it adds.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App