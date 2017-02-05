Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights: Most cases registered referres to child rights panel on RTE, abuse

The commission also dealt with 60 cases of children being denied admission in schools in their neighbourhood. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) The commission also dealt with 60 cases of children being denied admission in schools in their neighbourhood. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Of the 664 new cases registered with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) between April 2015 and March 2016, 308 were related to right to education followed by 112 pertaining to child abuse and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Data in the commission’s annual report for 2015-16 — tabled before the Delhi legislative assembly on January 18 — also showed 101 cases of missing or kidnapped children.

Till April 1, 2015, the commission had six cases pending before it and 308 more cases were added before March 31 last year. Of these, the commission had disposed of 277 cases, while 31 are pending. Of the 308 new cases related to right to education, 70 were of children being denied admission to schools under the EWS category.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“In most cases, intervention by the DCPCR led to admission of the child under the EWS quota,” the report stated.

The commission also dealt with 60 cases of children being denied admission in schools in their neighbourhood. Ten cases of sexual harassment of children in schools, 15 of mental harassment and 13 of lack of basic amenities in schools were also brought before the DCPCR. The commission also had 51 cases of child sexual abuse pending till April 1, 2015 while 112 cases were placed before it till March 31 last year. Of these, the commission disposed of 118 while 45 are under process.

The commission also drew up district-wise percentage of convictions under POCSO Act. Of Delhi’s 11 districts, Northwest had the highest conviction rate at 32.03 per cent.

The district also disposed off the maximum number of POCSO cases, 128 — of which 41 were convictions.