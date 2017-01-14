Delhi: Cold conditions intensify, mercury dips to 3.2 degrees

Cold conditions further intensified in the national capital Saturday with the mercury plummeting to 3.2 degrees Celsius, lowest of the season. Due to reduced visibility in the morning, 44 north-bound trains were running late, 13 had to be rescheduled while eight trains were cancelled, a senior railway official said.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered official for the city, recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the MeT official said. Both the Lodhi Road and Ayanahar observatories recorded a minimum of 3.6 degrees Celsius, while areas under Palam and Ridge logged a minimum of 4.6 and 5.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Watch what else is making news:



The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory Saturday settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, the official said. The visibility was recorded at 800 mt at 5.30 AM at Safdarjung and dropped to 300 mt at 8.30 AM before significantly improving to 800 mt at 11.30 AM.

At Palam, the visibility was 600 mt at 5.30 AM and it improved to 400 mt 8.30 AM. It improved to 700 mt at 11.30 AM, the MeT department official said. The humidity oscillated between 100 and 53 per cent. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies for tomorrow with the likelihood of light drizzle and rain for tomorrow.

“Maximum and minimum temperatures tomorrow are likely to hover around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius,” the official said. Yesterday, maximum and minimum temperatures at Safdarjung were recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius and 4.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.