Delhi: CM seeks meeting with L-G Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav(PTI12_31_2016_000023B) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav(PTI12_31_2016_000023B)

A DAY after his office was informed that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was busy this week and cannot meet him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the L-G seeking time for a meeting.

The L-G office’s move has ruffled feathers in the AAP, which claimed that Baijal has “time to meet those with allegations against Kejriwal” but not him.

In his letter, Kejriwal wrote: “Due to the special session of the assembly regarding the GST Bill, we couldn’t meet at 5 pm on Wednesday, our pre-scheduled weekly meeting time. Subsequently, my office has been seeking time from your office for our meeting. Yesterday (Friday), my office was informed that you are very busy this week and will be able to meet me only next week.”

Kejriwal and Baijal, government officials said, are supposed to meet every Wednesday as a “weekly attempt to ensure there is no confusion regarding the powers of the CMO and Raj Niwas” and to ensure “smooth functioning of the government”.

Kejriwal said: “I fully appreciate that Hon’ble L-G has too many things on his plate. But, as I had mentioned in my last letter also, the CM and L-G should meet more frequently, at least once a week, to discuss issues related to the development of Delhi.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App