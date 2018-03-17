Delhi CM has accepted he is a liar, says BJP; Congress hits out

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The opposition Friday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his apology to SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia. While the BJP said the CM is in the “habit of making false allegations”, the Congress said he is in hand-in-glove with the Punjab leader.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “The CM has accepted that he is a liar, and admitted that what he had said was wrong. A person lies for political interests, then changes his stance and apologises. A liar is sitting in Delhi as the Chief Minister. He has apologised to Majithia, Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley. When will he apologise to Delhi for lying?”

Read | Delhi-Punjab gap nothing new for AAP

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Kejriwal should explain to people what kind of deal he had struck with Majithia, and why he apologised to him in court after accusing him in the first place.

“Despite the Special Task Force mentioning in its investigation that there is sufficient evidence to investigate Majithia’s role, Kejriwal apologised,” Maken said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App