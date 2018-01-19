Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits GTB Hospital: Fill vacancies in 10 days

Delhi CM Arwind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi CM Arwind Kejriwal. (File)

After conducting a surprise inspection of the GTB Hospital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the chief secretary to fill vacant posts of pharmacists within 10 days, while directing the health minister to organise training programmes for doctors in state-run hospitals to inform them about various government schemes, such as the provision of free surgery.

Kejriwal spoke to patients and visited various wards and departments. A government statement said Kejriwal found “shortage of ultrasound machines and directed the health minister to look into this issue.”

In spite of free medicines, the statement added that there were long queues at the hospital. “The CM ordered the Chief Secretary to take up the issue of filling up posts of pharmacists on an urgent basis. He ordered that the vacant posts should be filled up within 10 days so that the waiting time at pharmacy counters is not more than 15 minutes,” the statement said.

Another issue that came up was that doctors were giving “long dates for surgeries”, some of which were up to three months later, it said. “The CM said this was unacceptable as Delhi government has already launched a scheme wherein if a patient is given an operation date for more than one month, he/she will be referred to a private hospital immediately and all expenses will be borne by the government.”

