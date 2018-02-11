Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pulls up DUSIB chief over state of toilets

A Delhi government official said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his displeasure to DUSIB CEO Shurbir Singh, and directed him to submit a report within the week. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) A Delhi government official said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his displeasure to DUSIB CEO Shurbir Singh, and directed him to submit a report within the week. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) convened an emergency meeting over community toilets after complaints were received from MLAs regarding shortage of water and power at these toilets.

A Delhi government official said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his displeasure to DUSIB CEO Shurbir Singh, and directed him to submit a report within the week. “An emergency Board meeting of DUSIB was chaired by Kejriwal. DUSIB members and MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Sahi Ram and Hazari Lal expressed their displeasure over the alleged inaction of DUSIB officials. The members also said that the problem started after the government decided to make these toilets free and open for 24-hours,” the official said.

“The CEO has also been directed to visit five community toilets at 6 am every day until February 17, and share video reports during his visit with board members. A representative of the DCW will accompany the DUSIB CEO, along with the local MLA and Board members who wish to go on surprise checks,” the official said.

Earlier in January, Kejriwal had struck out against the DUSIB CEO alleging that he was an “useless officer”.

