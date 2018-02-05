Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promises water for all

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

As he set out to inaugurate a slew of works in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised water for everyone and said, “There should be no politics on projects for public good. Those who do it are traitors and anti-nationals.”

With Delhi likely to see three elections — bypolls in 2018, Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and Assembly polls in 2020 — the party’s prime area of focus will be ensuring rapid development in water, sewers and sanitation, all three falling under the water ministry that Kejriwal took over last year.

On Sunday, he inaugurated the work of rehabilitation of a sewer line in Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Patparganj and Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituencies and laid the foundation stone for 26.80 ML capacity Under Ground Reservoir (UGR)/Booster Pumping Station (BPS) at Sonia Vihar.

The government claimed that the project is likely to benefit 22.5 lakh people and will be completed in two years. “The execution of the present scheme will rehabilitate seven major sewer lines,” said an official.

