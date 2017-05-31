Arvind Kejriwal to officials: Go more on field to understand impact of policies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered top officials in the state to conduct more field visits to help understand the impact policies are making at the grassroots, reported NDTV on Wednesday. He directed Chief Secretary MM Kutty to ensure all Secretary-level officers submit reports after spending at least half a day every week on the ground. This is the second order issued to Kutty by Kejriwal this week, the first regarding non-payment of dues to medical vendors.

“Unless we know the situation first hand, all policies will remain on paper only,” Kejriwal is quoted as saying in a directive to Delhi’s most senior bureaucrat, Kutty, by NDTV. Although he’s asked officials to make at least one visit a week, he is advocating as many field visits as possible.

The directive comes a day after Kejriwal directed Kutty to submit a report regarding unpaid dues to vendors that supply medicines to government hospitals. He also asked Kutty to implement a system to ensure dues that have not been cleared are done so within a stipulated time frame, and if not are paid with interest. The interest will be deducted from the salaries of those held responsible for the delay, officials said.

In a separate order, he asked the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary to personally ensure drains in the city are cleaned ahead of the monsoons. Kejriwal last week revived the practice of officials and ministers meeting people once a day for an hour who have not set up an appointment with them.

