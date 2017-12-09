Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets assaulted social worker, 6 held

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (centre) and DCW chief Swati Maliwal met the woman at LNJP hospital Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (centre) and DCW chief Swati Maliwal met the woman at LNJP hospital Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after a 38-year-old social worker was beaten up by a mob in Narela, Delhi Police Friday arrested six women. “We arrested two women on late Thursday, while the other four who were absconding were arrested on Friday,” said DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta.

On Wednesday night, the social worker, Praveen, had accompanied the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief and her team on a raid, during which “350-plus bottles of illicit liqour” were confiscated from a house in Pocket 11, Narela.

Recalling her ordeal over the phone from LNJP Hospital, where she is admitted now, Praveen said she had to jump off her friend’s two-wheeler as men on bikes chased her near her house on Thursday morning — to take revenge for her participation in the raid. “They caught hold of me and dragged me. I hid inside someone’s house but they found me. They tore my kurta and I was paraded in the colony in my torn clothes. Some people made videos of me. I called 100 but they (the assailants) soon broke my phone and damaged my wallet,” alleged Praveen, who has been working to curb addiction for two years now.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 354B, 506 and 509, among others. IPC section 186 too has been slapped against the six accused.

Delhi Police spokesperson Dependra Pathak said, “When 100 was dialled, beat staff reached the spot and contained the situation… some aspects of the allegations (by the woman) are not correct. Today, we have arrested all six accused.”

A few years ago, Praveen had lost her mother to cancer and tobacco addiction, and in July this year, her younger brother too passed away. “He had a drinking problem. He is survived by two children. I will continue to fight addiction, it breaks homes,” said Praveen, a mother of four.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “A female constable was mercilessly beaten up and the police car too received a few blows (when officers went to make the arrests). It’s shocking… they are not scared of the police, they have, in fact, scared the police”.

After meeting Praveen at the hospital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “She narrated her ordeal to me. She has been threatened and other women have also been threatened that they would do the same if they try to intervene. She said she had been complaining for a year. It’s clear the local police is involved directly or indirectly.”

At 4 pm, Kejriwal met Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. “The L-G has assured us that the other accused will be arrested soon. He assured me that strict action will be taken against illicit alcohol and illegal drugs,” he said.

