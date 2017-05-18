Delhi CM aide questioned by ACB as Mishra continues tirade

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary and close aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with a probe into the alleged water tanker scam. Meanwhile, former AAP minister Kapil Mishra has approached the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to submit alleged evidence of corruption against Kejriwal.

Kumar had been summoned by the ACB last week. A senior ACB officer said, “He arrived the ACB office at 11.30 am for questioning.” Officials said Kumar had been asked to bring files that the ACB is now examining. Last week, the ACB had called Mishra, who was sacked as a cabinet minister by the ruling party, and recorded a detailed statement. Officers, however, added that Mishra is likely to be questioned again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mishra told the media that he has “submitted evidence on alleged financial irregularities” in connection with “mohalla clinics” to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. “I will go to the CBDT today. Whatever complaint I have filed in the CBI, I will now file the same in CBDT. It is regarding hawala, corruption, money laundering and the racket of fraud company that they are running,” he said.

Mishra had alleged that Kejriwal had influenced the probe in the tanker scam, which dates back to Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as chief minister. Mishra had also alleged that Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar had asked him to delay sending reports in connection with the alleged scam to the then LG, Najeeb Jung, sources said.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government had in June 2015 constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged irregularities in the procurement of around 385 stainless steel water tankers by the Delhi Jal Board. The Delhi government, in June 2016, sent the fact-finding committee’s report to Jung, following which an FIR was registered in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now