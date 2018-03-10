Delhi: Clicking cousin’s photos holding a gun, contractual teacher shot dead

In Sarita Vihar, where the boy lives. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) In Sarita Vihar, where the boy lives. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

A 23-year-old contractual teacher was accidentally shot dead by his 17-year-old cousin, who was getting his photographs clicked while posing with a gun, in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Thursday evening.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said they have registered a case under IPC Section 304 and apprehended the boy. Police said they may take action against the boy’s father for letting him access the gun.

Police said the victim, who had completed a teaching course from Shahdara and was pursuing graduation from CCS University, was employed at a school. While he stayed in Shahdara, his father is a farmer in Baghpat. Police said he had come to his aunt’s house in Sarita Vihar a day before the incident.

Police said the boy, who studies in Class XI, managed to get hold of his father’s pistol which was kept inside the house.

“Both started clicking photos and selfies with the pistol. At one point, as the victim was clicking photos of the boy with the pistol, the trigger got accidentally pulled and a bullet pierced him in the lower part of the left side of his chest,” said a police officer.

Police said before the shot, the victim had asked the boy to pose “James Bond style”. “On hearing the gunshot, the boy’s mother and sister rushed out of the house and saw the victim in a pool of blood. The mother called a neighbour and asked her son to call police,” said a relative of the dead.

They victim was rushed in a neighbour’s car to Apollo Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said they received a call from the hospital around 6.35 pm. The body has been taken for post-mortem.

Police said the boy’s father, a property dealer, got a licensed pistol around five years ago. “He would usually keep the magazines separately, in the almirah. On Thursday, he seems to have forgotten to keep them separately,” said the officer.

